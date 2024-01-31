Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.74 million, a PE ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.35 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $105,705.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,836.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $105,705.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,836.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $180,707.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,340 shares of company stock valued at $300,590. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schnitzer Steel Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

