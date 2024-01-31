M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 307,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush downgraded M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MHO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes
M/I Homes Price Performance
NYSE:MHO opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.74. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.19. M/I Homes has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $140.73.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.
See Also
