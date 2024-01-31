M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 307,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush downgraded M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1,979.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 120.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHO opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.74. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.19. M/I Homes has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $140.73.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

