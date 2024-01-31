Short Interest in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Declines By 5.2%

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,100 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 238,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $320.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $29.78.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 93,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth $113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 319,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

