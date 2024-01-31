Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Down 5.2% in January

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $1.10 to $0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $46.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.94.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,293,000 after acquiring an additional 228,319 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,205,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,559,000 after buying an additional 173,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,498,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after buying an additional 93,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 78,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,320,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 167,606 shares in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

