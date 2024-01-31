Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snow Lake Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITM. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Snow Lake Resources Price Performance

Shares of LITM opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. Snow Lake Resources has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

