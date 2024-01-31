Short Interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Grows By 13.9%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 833,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 25.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 328,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 67,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 20.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 34.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

