Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Down 13.0% in January

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $134.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

