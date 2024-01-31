First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 127,879 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 73,448 shares.The stock last traded at $70.20 and had previously closed at $70.42.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.45.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4904 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
