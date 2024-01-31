First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 54,404 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 43,085 shares.The stock last traded at $132.91 and had previously closed at $131.53.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 56.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

