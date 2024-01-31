Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 457,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,794,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $156.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,383,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 529,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

