Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67-0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.025-2.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. Celestica also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.770 EPS.

NYSE:CLS opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06. Celestica has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $34.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 983.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

