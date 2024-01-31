Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Eastern Bankshares in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eastern Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

EBC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.89. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $16.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth $62,383,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 24.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,926,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after buying an additional 1,979,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $21,807,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,188,000 after buying an additional 1,109,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 139.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,443,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after buying an additional 840,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

