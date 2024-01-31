Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $165.00

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 167 ($2.12), with a volume of 5002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166 ($2.11).

Arecor Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £50.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -538.06 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 179.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile

Arecor Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

