Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.52

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 721906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.21.

Taboola.com Stock Up 6.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $360.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.63 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $83,980.17. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,993.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 144,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $588,593.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,028,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,835,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $83,980.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,993.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 540,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,111 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Articles

