Avantis US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avantis US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 741,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 276,494 shares.The stock last traded at $82.79 and had previously closed at $82.73.

Avantis US Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.76.

Get Avantis US Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis US Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis US Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis US Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Avantis US Equity ETF by 15,116.8% in the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 46,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 45,955 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Avantis US Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis US Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period.

About Avantis US Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.