Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,359,973 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 3,713,401 shares.The stock last traded at $48.86 and had previously closed at $48.73.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
