Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,359,973 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 3,713,401 shares.The stock last traded at $48.86 and had previously closed at $48.73.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

