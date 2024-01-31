HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 3.4%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 505,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,645,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $721.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.69.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
