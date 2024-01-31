HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 3.4%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 505,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,645,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

HUYA Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $721.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.69.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 194,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 48,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 330,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 23,274 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

