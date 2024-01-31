B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Trading 11.3% Higher

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.18 and last traded at $22.11. 520,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 932,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $776.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.86%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,253,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,398.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt bought 1,635 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,814.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,253,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,054 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,398.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,135 shares of company stock valued at $803,126 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51,501.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after acquiring an additional 702,473 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,953,000 after acquiring an additional 479,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 455,335 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 619,372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 272,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 272,524 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,836,000. 41.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

