CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading 5.8% Higher

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.61 and last traded at $64.57. 1,325,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,021,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.83.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after buying an additional 1,372,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

