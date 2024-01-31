Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 8210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Entourage Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Entourage Health

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.

