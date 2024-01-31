Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,862,804,000 after acquiring an additional 855,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,886,000 after buying an additional 363,384 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health
In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CVS Health Stock Performance
NYSE:CVS opened at $73.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CVS Health Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
