Atria Investments Inc Has $5.87 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $959.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $877.95 and a 200 day moving average of $830.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $960.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $925.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,084 shares of company stock worth $8,091,335 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

