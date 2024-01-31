iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,725 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,943,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,844,000 after purchasing an additional 465,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after purchasing an additional 459,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,665,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $105.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.73. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $116.93.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

