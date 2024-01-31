Atria Investments Inc Boosts Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 1.16% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJUN. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the period.

BATS FJUN opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $534.44 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

