Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.27 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $11.53 or 0.00027051 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.27 billion and approximately $115.08 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00081530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00021580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 513,925,989 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,355,154 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

