FY2027 EPS Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Increased by Wedbush

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($8.47) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2028 earnings at $1.63 EPS.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 154.87%.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,233,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,862,000 after purchasing an additional 214,666 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,195,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,067,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,742,000 after purchasing an additional 193,671 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,978,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $123,335,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
