FY2027 EPS Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Increased by Wedbush

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($8.47) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2028 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 154.87%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,233,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,862,000 after purchasing an additional 214,666 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,195,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,067,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,742,000 after purchasing an additional 193,671 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,978,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $123,335,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

