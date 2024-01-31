Leerink Partnrs Comments on Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, January 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.