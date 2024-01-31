Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.550-4.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Crane also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.55-4.85 EPS.

Crane Trading Up 8.2 %

NYSE:CR opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $123.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.60.

Crane Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CR. Vertical Research began coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.83.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 93.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,048 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Crane by 76.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,408,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $179,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Crane by 63.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,540,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,456,000 after purchasing an additional 599,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 141.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 988,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,105,000 after purchasing an additional 578,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Featured Articles

