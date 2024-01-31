Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.00-15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.90 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.000-15.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday. Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.80.

Shares of WHR opened at $110.02 on Wednesday. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.31.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Whirlpool by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Whirlpool by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

