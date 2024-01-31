Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share.
Danaher Stock Performance
NYSE DHR opened at $244.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $245.40.
Danaher Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 9,000.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
