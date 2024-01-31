Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Corning updated its Q1 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.320-0.380 EPS.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Corning by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Corning by 1.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 342,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 263.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $1,577,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Corning

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.