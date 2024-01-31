Arbitrum (ARB) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.31 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00004242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $2.31 billion and $623.18 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.85554101 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 755 active market(s) with $613,692,663.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

