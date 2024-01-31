Oxen Market Cap Hits $8.06 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. Oxen has a market cap of $8.06 million and $5,648.03 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,632.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00159896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.48 or 0.00552326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058887 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.00383170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00163416 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000527 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,525,728 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

