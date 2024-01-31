South Dakota Investment Council Sells 700 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WSM opened at $200.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $212.52. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,319 shares of company stock worth $8,438,892. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.