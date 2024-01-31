South Dakota Investment Council Has $3.03 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.56.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $194.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

