South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,006 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 139.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 121.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 37.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

