F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock opened at $186.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $336,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,246,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,542. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 12.5% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 979 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

