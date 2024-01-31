South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,700 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,325 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,151 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 35,056 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,020 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 50,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 52,752 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

