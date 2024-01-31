Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 509.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.40.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $306.62 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $331.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.