Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $35.66.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 440.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares in the company, valued at $813,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $342,948.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,479. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

