Jump Financial LLC Buys 113,819 Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,819 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 1.19% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 139.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BATS UVXY opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.