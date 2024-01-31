SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Posts Earnings Results

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

In related news, CFO Christopher Lapointe purchased 14,950 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,015.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 827,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,533,084.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher Lapointe purchased 14,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,015.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 827,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,084.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,643,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,799,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after buying an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,122,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,565 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

