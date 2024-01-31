Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,202 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 121.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 216.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

