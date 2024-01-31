Jump Financial LLC Acquires 36,901 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,901 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

NYSE OKE opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

