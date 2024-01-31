Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,191 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 280.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. Citigroup reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.31.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $223.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.03. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $309.52.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.