Jump Financial LLC Buys 240,993 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 1,100.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,993 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 219.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens upped their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLM

About SLM

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.