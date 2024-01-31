ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 203.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,220 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ExlService worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 469.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of ExlService by 406.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 37,979 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of ExlService by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 73,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 59,495 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of ExlService by 488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 540,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after buying an additional 448,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ExlService by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 21,692 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXLS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

