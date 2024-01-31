Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Short Interest Update

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 657,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNW. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

LNW opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $89.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.92 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

