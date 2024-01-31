Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of PK stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -1,377.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

