Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.68.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,647 shares of company stock worth $11,690,618. Insiders own 1.41% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 33,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Capital One Financial by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 243,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,908,000 after purchasing an additional 93,232 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE COF opened at $138.61 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $140.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

