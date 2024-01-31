Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.68.
COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.
Insider Activity at Capital One Financial
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 33,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Capital One Financial by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 243,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,908,000 after purchasing an additional 93,232 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE COF opened at $138.61 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $140.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
